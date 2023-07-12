Food Bank of the Southern Tier continues to assist with food insecurity after COVID-19

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Community members gathered in downtown Binghamton to get free, healthy meals Tuesday.

The Foodbank of The Southern Tier has been serving its community since 1980. Every second Tuesday of the month, you can find them in Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton.

Co-Coordinator Marylou Rutkowski said she loves to see the community gather here.

“People just come here and get in line,” Rutkowski said. “Now they have a nice place to sit and relax. It is just a wonderful friendly situation.”

The meals vary from month to month, but they are always well-balanced and free for the entire community. On Tuesday specifically, the community was treated to pork loins. They also served milk and cheese. Rutkowski noted that most of the food is nutritional and they rarely have junk food.

Phyllis Hinkley has been volunteering with her husband for the food bank since they brought it to Trinity Memorial Church. She said her favorite part about everything is seeing the community come together.

“We enjoy helping people, and seeing how much they appreciate these things being done for them,” Hinkley said.

Hinkley explained the pantry used to see more community members before the COVID-19 Pandemic and the team hopes they reach those numbers again soon.

“Before COVID we were doing around 180 [guests],” Hinkley said. “Now, we’re up to about 126 [guests] so it’s steadily coming up.”

The food pantry will be returning to Trinity Memorial Church on Aug. 8. You can find a list of locations and more information here.

