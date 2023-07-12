Keep the umbrella handy
Another round of showers & T-storms
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. .10-.25″ (1.50″) 40%
High 84 (80-86) Wind W 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ Low 64 (60-66) Wind SE 3-8 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ 40% High 84 (80-86) Wind S 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) Low 66 Wind S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 64
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 66
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 64
More unsettled weather Wednesday and for much of the forecast. A cold front will approach from the
west. This will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.
Some showers linger into the night.
The cold front will stall over us, giving us showers, rain and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.
Another front approaches later in the week keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
