Local police departments introduce lethality assessment program for domestic violence incidents

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Police, Johnson City Police and Vestal Police have partnered with the organization “R.I.S.E.” to introduce a lethality assessment program for domestic violence incidents.

Officers responding to domestic disputes will be able to use the lethality assessment screening tool, which contains a series of questions, to determine the risk of intimate partner homicide.

Endicott Chief of Police Patrick Garey said the tool allows R.I.S.E. to get involved immediately is a situation is deemed unsafe.

“If they hit a certain a certain score on this screening tool we make an immediate call to the domestic violence hotline through R.I.S.E. and they immediately are in the mix,” said Garey. “It really just speeds up the process for us to be able to get those services to victims quickly.”

Executive Director of R.I.S.E. Nicole Barren said the tool has proved effective in other parts of the country.

“It has very promising results it has actually been called a promising leading practice by the Office of Violence Against Women.” said Barren. “There have been multiple studies on it but it reduces intimate partner violence against women from anywhere from 35% to 45%.”

Local police departments will be able to begin using the screening tool in the near future when responding to domestic disputes.

