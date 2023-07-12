Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park

(WBNG) -- Troopers arrested a man for taking pictures of a child while they were changing at Chenango Valley State Park.

New York State Police charged Reinaldo J. Perez Granado, 29, of Glendale, NY, with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a felony.

Police said Perez Granado entered the bathroom, reached over the stall and took photos of the child. This occurred near the beach area of the park.

The child was able to alert their parent and provide a detailed description of the man. Her parent then alerted a lifeguard and Park Rangers then New York State Police.

Perez Granado was arrested and transported to the State Police Binghamton barracks where he was processed. He was then taken to Broome County Central Arraignment & Processing.

