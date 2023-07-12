New York State Police remembers trooper killed in crash in 1942
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police are remembering one of their own Wednesday.
Trooper Richard L. Hedges paid the ultimate sacrifice on July 11, 1942. He was killed when following a speeding car on Route 17 West in the Hamlet of Chemung. That car passed a dump truck and as Trooper Hedges, of Troop C, was trying to pass the same truck, it made a left turn in front of him. He was on a motorcycle.
Hedges was killed instantly.
