‘Old Souls Home’ to be featured in episode of American Pickers

(WBNG) -- Chris Knickerbocker of “Old Souls Home” is being featured Wednesday night on History Channel’s “American Pickers.” Knickerbocker is a self-proclaimed “junker” who collects various pieces and oddities to create one-of-a-kind works of art.

A watch party will be held at Ti-Ahwaga Community Players at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information on Knickerbocker and her work, follow this link.

