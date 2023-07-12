Storm threat isn’t done for the week yet

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Showers and storms taper early. Low: 62-68

Thursday: 60% chance of mainly PM/evening showers and storms. Heavy downpours and a few severe storms are possible. High: 81-87

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 61-67

Forecast Discussion:

Any storms taper into the overnight, but a chance of a shower or two will remain. Lows stay in the 60s.

A warm front will be near us Thursday and slowly lift through the area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop; especially in the afternoon and evening. Any storms could be severe and produce heavy rain and flash flooding. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday and Saturday also bring a chance of showers and some storm activity. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s. Heavy rain is possible. A few strong thunderstorms may develop, too given the heat and humidity.

Sunday’s rain chances have been bumped up and some storms are once again possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday through Wednesday of next week looks slightly more stable with just a slight chance of some showers or storms each day. Highs remain in the 80s.

