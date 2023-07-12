UHS building new daycare center at former Aldis in Johnson City

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Tuesday, July 11 representatives from the UHS Foundation visited the Binghamton Rotary Club weekly meeting to give updates on new services to come they are planning to provide to the community.

Executive Director Cory Jacobs said in partnership with Bright Horizon they will be providing their healthcare workers and patients with a daycare center which will be located at the former Aldis in Johnson City. She said This project is set to be completed in January 2024.

Senior Director of Strategic Facility Planning for UHS Michelle Karedes said with the Wilson Hospital Capital Project they will be able to provide a new expanded Emergency Department and Trauma Center, Private inpatient rooms with private bathrooms, and a new MRI suite inside of the hospital.

“Currently the MRI services are across the street so it is certainly a bit of a burden and inconvenience to transport patients across the street via minivan” said Karades “Being able to imbed an MRI in the hospital within our imaging center, adjacent to our trauma center will just provide those services and care quickly.”

Karades said the Wilson Project is set to be finalized in January-April 2025.

