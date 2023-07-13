AG James says state will focus on drug abuse among teens during visit to Joshua House

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
OWEGO (WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James visited “Joshua House” in Owego Thursday morning.

The nonprofit seeks to transform the lives of at-risk youth in the Greater Binghamton area. It’s a community center that aims to lead people to a better, healthier lifestyle. It’s named after Josh Parcell, who lost his life due to an overdose.

Attorney General James spoke with the teens and young adults who were there and asked what was important to them. She said she wanted government officials to work together and give funds to places such as Joshua’s House to prevent drug use among youth.

“I’ve seen young people die as a result of it,” James said regarding drug use. “I’ve seen people commit suicide as a result of it. I’ve seen the cause of drug abuse; you can see it ont eh streets in just about every county. It affects everyone.”

Speaking more on drug use, James said it does not matter what your race is or what your economic status is. She emphasized that drug abuse has a large impact on individuals.

Her office filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Recently, they settled earning $2.6 billion from the suit. James said the money will go throughout all of New York State funding drug-abuse help centers such as the Joshua House.

The Joshua House was a Feb. 2022 $2,000 grant recipient of Southern Tier Tuesdays.

