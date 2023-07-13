SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search

FENTON (WBNG) -- The search for a “potentially dangerous” man concluded Thursday afternoon after the Broome County SWAT Team took him into custody around 4 p.m.

New York State Police said he was located near his residence in the 6000 block of State Route 79 in the Town of Fenton. Police said he was not injured in the ordeal and neither were any members of law enforcement.

The search for him was just over 24 hours long. It began around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Police with shutting down a section of State Route 79 as law enforcement searched the area. Drones, K9s and a helicopter were used in the search.

Authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for a heavy-set male with dark hair but also asked the public not to approach him as he could be a danger to himself and others.

Wednesday evening, law enforcement eventually opened up the section of State Route 79 that was closed but asked the public to avoid the area as crews continued their search. Some policemen were seen carrying rifles.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.