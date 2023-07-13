Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape
Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search

Latest News

FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
Annual Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado in the Garden set to take place at the Cutler Botanic...
Annual Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado in the Garden set to take place at the Cutler Botanic Garden
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney says she fled the US to ‘feel safe’ after Bud Light backlash