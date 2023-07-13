Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash on Route 17 Westbound by Exit 67S near Apalachin Thursday evening.
According to 511NY, multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer are involved in a crash. There are also reports of injuries being involved.
As of 6:55 p.m., the right lane of traffic is blocked.
The Vestal police and fire departments responded to the scene with EMS.
Other details could not be confirmed.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.
