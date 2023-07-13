The Farmolgy Stand continues to provide free fresh produce to the community

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) - The Farmology Stand is back for the second year and owners say they are ready to help provide fresh free produce to community members.

Owners Jessia and Dan Fenescy said along with giving away their own produce, they’ve received a lot of support from the community. Dan said as a disabled veteran, his dream was to find a way to help people, and by giving away free produce at the stand he can do just that.

“I don’t feel like I’m done yet,” said Dan Fenescy “I did my service, and I know there are other guys a lot like me who still have a role to fill for the community. So to me, it gives me a wholehearted sense of purpose and helps clear your mind of any turmoils that you might be dealing with”

Jessica said they want community members to see their stand and farm as a place for all. She said they also provide programs for kids in the area which not only gets them outside and away from their phones but teaches them how to plant.

“This is a way for them to be present, to unplug and recharge,” said Jessica Fenescy “It’s a way for them to get their hands in the dirt like and off of the screens. Learning how to connect with the natural world around them fundamental skills on how to grow your own food”

The couple said everyone is free to stop by at any time and as long as their doors are open. You can find them on 2350 State Route 79 in Harpursville, NY

