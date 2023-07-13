Grippen Park to get revamped, bring new life to the space

VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The catastrophic flood of 2011 continues to plague foot traffic to Broome County’s Grippen Park.

“Really since 2011, it has really not been a park that the community, whether it’s here or overall in Broome County, can enjoy,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Garnar said Grippen Park is front and center for renovation efforts and goes over funding.

“It’s a combination,” said Garnar. “A large part of it was through the American Rescue Plan that was funded by it. Some of the funding we’re simply bonding for it.”

Garnar explained this revamp is part of a larger effort to improve the overall county park experience from specific projects to smaller upgrades.

“In all our parks, they’re getting different types of improvements, whether they’re new park benches or new grills and things like that,” said Garnar. “Just stuff that hasn’t been updated.”

Currently in Phase One for Grippen Park, Parks & Recreation Director Brenda Gowe said the process is more complicated because the space is a floodplain.

“So there’s only so many things that really can be built here,” said Gowe. “Part of the reason we didn’t tear the building down was because if we did tear the building down, there would be the chance that we couldn’t rebuild the building. So we wanted to keep the building, restore the building to a point where it would be flood resilient.”

Features outside of the building will also be resistant to flooding.

While there are many phases for the overall park effort, Phase One involves repairing the park building’s concrete slab.

“So that slab is being repaired and resurfaced,” said Gowe. “Then the second phase of the project will be renovations to the building, which will include new restrooms and concession area.”

Apart from the building, some ideas through the funding are to have an improved playground, ice skating, a pickleball court, a basketball court, and more. If all goes according to plan, Gowe said majority of the Grippen Park project should be complete by summer 2024 and ice will be added around November 2024.

In total for Grippen Park, Gowe said the building construction alone will cost about $3.3 million. when adding the new outdoor amenities, the total cost will be closer to $4 million.

