Law enforcement continues search for armed man in Fenton area

FENTON (WBNG) -- The search for an armed man who authorities say is dangerous continued into Thursday morning.

New York State Police with assistance from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of State Route 79 Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Fenton as it searched for the man, who could be a danger to himself and others, in a wooded area. The road reopened Wednesday evening but authorities are still urging the public to avoid the area.

The Chenango Forks area is also being searched as part of the investigation.

Thursday morning, State Police launched drones from the Port Crane Fire Department in search of the man who is described as a heavy-set male with dark hair, around 6 feet and 1 inch tall and around 275 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black long sleeves shirt and light-colored pants and could be wearing glasses.

A helicopter was also used.

On Wednesday, police carried rifles as they searched the area for him.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.