Man crashes stolen vehicle into police crusier at car wash in Sidney

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINDEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Village of Sidney Police Department announced an arrest after a police chase that began at a car wash on July 12.

The police department charged Jesse J. Terry, 33, of Unadilla, NY, with criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first and second degrees, DWAI and resisting arrest.

Officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Oneonta at a local car wash. State Police assisted with the traffic stop and blocked the vehicle in the car wash. However, police said Terry did not comply with the officer’s demands and put the vehicle in reverse, ramming into the patrol car.

Police said Terry then led a brief pursuit that ended at an apartment complex when he hit one of the buildings. Then, he fled on foot to an apartment building and was apprehended shortly afterward. He was treated by Sidney EMS and transported to the hospital.

Terry was arraigned in the Village of Sidney Court where he was remanded to the Delaware County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape
Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search

Latest News

AG James says state will focus on drug abuse among teens during visit to Joshua House
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
Annual Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado in the Garden set to take place at the Cutler Botanic...
Annual Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado in the Garden set to take place at the Cutler Botanic Garden
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search