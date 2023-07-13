Man crashes stolen vehicle into police crusier at car wash in Sidney

SINDEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Village of Sidney Police Department announced an arrest after a police chase that began at a car wash on July 12.

The police department charged Jesse J. Terry, 33, of Unadilla, NY, with criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first and second degrees, DWAI and resisting arrest.

Officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Oneonta at a local car wash. State Police assisted with the traffic stop and blocked the vehicle in the car wash. However, police said Terry did not comply with the officer’s demands and put the vehicle in reverse, ramming into the patrol car.

Police said Terry then led a brief pursuit that ended at an apartment complex when he hit one of the buildings. Then, he fled on foot to an apartment building and was apprehended shortly afterward. He was treated by Sidney EMS and transported to the hospital.

Terry was arraigned in the Village of Sidney Court where he was remanded to the Delaware County Jail.

