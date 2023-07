(WBNG) -- Summer Savoyards is presenting Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Ruddigore: The Witch’s Curse” on July 21 to 23.

For July 21 and 22, it will take place at 7:30 p.m. On July 23, it will be at 3 p.m. All performances will be held at the Anderson Center at Binghamton University.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.