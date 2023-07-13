Syracuse and Georgetown set for men’s basketball showdown on December 9

Syracuse forward Cole Swider (21) in action against Georgetown guard Jordan Riley (12) during...
Syracuse forward Cole Swider (21) in action against Georgetown guard Jordan Riley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse men’s basketball continues to fill out their non-conference schedule for 23-24, setting up a date with long-time rival Georgetown for December 9 at the Capital One Dome.

This will be the 99th all-time meeting between the two programs, where the Orange have the slight edge in the series with 53 wins to 45 losses. One of those wins came last year, as Syracuse took down the Hoyas 83-64 at home.

For the first time in 47 years, the two squads will meet with two new head coaches. Adrian Autry for the Orange, while Georgetown will be led by Ed Cooley.

