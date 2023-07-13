Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen to return next month after suit against school settled

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis...
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 4 hours ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen will rejoin the team next month after reaching a settlement in his lawsuit against the school. ESPN, Newschannel 9, and Syracuse.com reported the settlement.

Allen was set to miss this season after being suspended for the fall semester after a fight with another student in December 2021. But the settlement allows the sophomore to return to classes for the semester and rejoin the Orange in the middle of August. Allen was the backup to Sean Tucker last season before making his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. He rushed for 94 yards with 11 receptions for 60 yards.

“We have reached a resolution with LeQuint while respecting his privacy throughout this process,” Syracuse Vice President for Communications Sarah Scales said in a statement released by the school. “As part of that agreement, LeQuint will resume his studies in the fall semester and return to football in mid-August. Per federal privacy laws, Syracuse University will not comment further on this or other student conduct cases.”

Allen is now expected to be the starting running back for the Orange for the upcoming season.

