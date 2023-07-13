Syracuse woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $3,000 from Ulta Beauty

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Syracuse woman Thursday.

The office said Shana C. Dugar, 31, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, in Broome County Court.

Dugar admitted that on Jan. 17, 2023, she and another individual stole property exceeding $3,000 from Ulta Beauty on the Vestal Parkway.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Dugar entered Ulta Beauty and shoplifted over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Dugar returned to the store on Jan. 17 and stole more than $3,000 worth of women ‘s fragrances and perfumes.

She was recognized by employees for other thefts and was later identified through surveillance video and arrested by the Vestal Police Department on March 30 after an investigation.

The office noted that Dugar has a prior felony conviction for Grand Larceny in the third degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree from Ontario County. She also has 10 misdemeanor convictions from Genesee, Seneca, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

“This type of repeated retail theft is plaguing many upstate communities,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Albany’s failed bail reforms have created a revolving door for criminals, who know the crimes to commit, where no bail will be set.”

She will be sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison on Sept. 29.

The Vestal Police Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape
Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor
Abigail Easley uses her feet to capture photos.
Binghamton photographer born without arms uses feet to capture breath-taking photos

Latest News

A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
Law enforcement continues search for armed man in Fenton area
Law enforcement continues search for armed man in Fenton area
Grippen Park to get revamped, bring new life to the space
Grippen Park Flood Recovery