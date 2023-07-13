Syracuse woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $3,000 from Ulta Beauty

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Syracuse woman Thursday.

The office said Shana C. Dugar, 31, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree, a felony, in Broome County Court.

Dugar admitted that on Jan. 17, 2023, she and another individual stole property exceeding $3,000 from Ulta Beauty on the Vestal Parkway.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Dugar entered Ulta Beauty and shoplifted over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Dugar returned to the store on Jan. 17 and stole more than $3,000 worth of women ‘s fragrances and perfumes.

She was recognized by employees for other thefts and was later identified through surveillance video and arrested by the Vestal Police Department on March 30 after an investigation.

The office noted that Dugar has a prior felony conviction for Grand Larceny in the third degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree from Ontario County. She also has 10 misdemeanor convictions from Genesee, Seneca, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

“This type of repeated retail theft is plaguing many upstate communities,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Albany’s failed bail reforms have created a revolving door for criminals, who know the crimes to commit, where no bail will be set.”

She will be sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison on Sept. 29.

The Vestal Police Department investigated the case.

