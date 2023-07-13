Tracking potential severe weather today

Today: Sunshine early before afternoon storms. Some of these storms will be severe. Chance of rain 60%. High: 82-88.

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers early. Low: 59-66.

Friday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 64.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 87. Low: 67.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 83. Low: 66.

Monday: Partial sunshine. High: 85. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 81. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 80. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be an active day, as a strong front will bring the risk of storms to the Southern Tier during the afternoon and early evening period, with the first storms developing around 3 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a slight risk for severe weather, with hail and high winds being the primary threats, although a tornado can’t be ruled out. During the morning and early afternoon, the region will see plenty of sunshine, giving more fuel needed for storms to pop up. While not everyone will see a severe storm, you will need to stay weather aware during the afternoon. Highs will be warm, with most spots reaching the upper-80s. Most of tonight will remain dry, although a few early showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the low-60s.

Friday will see scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the low-80s. Saturday will see temperatures rise into the upper-80s, with very muggy conditions and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will also see the potential for afternoon thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-80s.

Next week starts off dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will reach the mid-80s. A front passes by on Tuesday, setting off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-80s. Dry conditions return for Wednesday, with highs once again in the low-80s.

