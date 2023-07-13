Washington Avenue project is on hold

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Washington Ave. streetscape development project in Endicott is being delayed due to funding issues. This has been an ongoing project the Village of Endicott has been working on since 2016 when they first applied for state grants said Mayor Linda Jackson.

Jackson said the problem is due to the delays in creating the designs and prices have increased significantly since the pandemic. She also said, the Village is allowed to spend $6 million on the project but they are adding an art part which is costing $800,000 and is being covered by Broome County.

The grant is for the entire avenue, but they are going to have to work on it in stages because the Village cannot shut down the whole avenue.

“We really depend on the avenue and so do all the merchants there. I don’t know if we’re going to do one side at a time if we’re going to do just one block at a time, we thought once we get the bids and we get everything lined up, then we can decide,” said Jackson.

Jackson also said, revamping the businesses in the avenue will ultimately benefit the project as a whole.

“I think what’s going to make the biggest impact in the avenue, on the avenue is the stores fixing up, cause when the stores have more skin on the game, I think they’re going to start taking care of the front you know taking care of the sidewalks, sweeping the sidewalks, keep the snow shoveled, all the stuff that goes along with property value,” said Jackson.

