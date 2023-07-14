3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings