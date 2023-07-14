American Civic Association holds workshop to help new Americans succeed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, July 13 the American Civic Association held a workshop where they spoke to residents about different forms of immigration statuses and available relief.

Executive Director of the American Civic Association Hussein Adams said the Immigration Statuses and Forms of Relief 101 Workshop is a way to help new Americans understand the different forms of relief, the pathway to legal residency, and how to navigate the immigration system.

He said providing new Americans with this information helps them succeed in their new communities.

“Being able to identify what an immigrant, migrant, and refugee is and what those statuses mean is important.” said Adams “So through education, the community is informed better and can take a better position.”

