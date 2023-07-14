Another round of rain

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 12 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .05-.50″ (1.25″) 40% High 84 (80-86)

Wind S becoming N 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Fog. Low 62 (58-64)

Wind SE Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. High 86 (82-88) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.75″ (1.00″) Low 66 Wind S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 84 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Evening showers. 30% High 84 Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 60

A slow moving front will give us another day of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible.

After some early showers, skies turn partly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog will form.

Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions. As a low approaches from

the west, we’ll have another round of showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather will continue

Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday. A cold front will put showers in the forecast late Monday and into

Tuesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. With a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers

Thursday.

