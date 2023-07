(WBNG) -- Celebrate the English Renaissance at Cutler Botanic Garden on Upper Front Street in Binghamton on July 16.

The Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado in the Garden, will offer face paintings, scavenger hunts, arts and games. The special event will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

It’s free to the public.

