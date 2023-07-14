Dog Walking Forecast--Banjo

PM Thunderstorms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flood Watch for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 12 AM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. .05-.50″ (1.25″) 40% High 84 (80-86)

Wind S becoming N 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Fog. Low 62 (58-64)

Wind SE Calm-5 mph

A slow moving front will give us another day of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible.

After some early showers, skies turn partly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog will form.

Saturday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and warm, muggy conditions. As a low approaches from

the west, we’ll have another round of showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather will continue

Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday. A cold front will put showers in the forecast late Monday and into

Tuesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday. With a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers

Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape

Latest News

wbng
Dodging those puddles
Dog Walking Forecast-- Carter
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Ruger
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Zaso