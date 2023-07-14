FDA approved first over-the-counter birth control pill

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill on Thursday.

Organizations like Family Planning of the Southern Tier are excited about this approval.

“This is a milestone that significantly expands access to one of the most effective methods of hormonal contraception,” said Family Planning of the Southern Tier CEO Debra Marcus.

The new birth control will be known by the name “Opill.” Each of its boxes will have a 28-day supply. Unlike other birth control pills. Opill is progestin-only and does not contain estrogen.

Marcus said having easy access to birth control is especially important in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

“There are people who don’t have transportation. They don’t have the time,” Marcus said. “There are barriers. So we want to get rid of all barriers. "

Opill is set to be available in grocery stores and other convenient store in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.