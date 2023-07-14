Flash back Friday: Joshua House

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers checked in with the Joshua House to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was February 2022 grant recipient.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape

Latest News

Windsor Partners
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Windsor Partners Incorporated
Flash Back Friday: Trinity O’Connor Foundation
Southern Tier Tuesdays: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Endicott Pre School
Flash Back Friday: Endicott Pre-School