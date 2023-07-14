Heavy rain threat lingers over us this weekend

Tonight: Some showers and maybe a storm early. Areas of fog. Low: 59-65

Saturday: Lots of dry time. 30% chance of a few spotty, mainly PM showers or storms. High: 82-89

Saturday Night: 90% chance of rain. Rain may be heavy. Low: 63-69

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms taper tonight and it remains mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

Saturday brings a lot of dry time. A couple PM showers cannot be ruled out, but by and large, most of the day and area will be rain-free and quite warm. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Moisture will surge into the area Saturday night and the risk of heavy rain is increasing. This will need to be watched.

Sunday’s rain chances are around 80% early and should taper to around 40% in the afternoon. Rain and thunder are possible. The rain may be quite heavy early in the day and there is a concern there may be some flash flood issues given how wet the surface soil conditions are. Please monitor the forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday through Tuesday of next week looks to remain unsettled with a slight chance of some showers Monday increasing to a high chance Tuesday. Highs remain in the 80s. Thursday and Friday look unsettled, too, with a 30-40% chance of rain.

