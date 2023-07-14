Heavy rain threat lingers over us this weekend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Some showers and maybe a storm early. Areas of fog. Low: 59-65

Saturday: Lots of dry time. 30% chance of a few spotty, mainly PM showers or storms.  High: 82-89

Saturday Night: 90% chance of rain. Rain may be heavy. Low: 63-69

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms taper tonight and it remains mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

Saturday brings a lot of dry time. A couple PM showers cannot be ruled out, but by and large, most of the day and area will be rain-free and quite warm. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. Moisture will surge into the area Saturday night and the risk of heavy rain is increasing. This will need to be watched.

Sunday’s rain chances are around 80% early and should taper to around 40% in the afternoon. Rain and thunder are possible. The rain may be quite heavy early in the day and there is a concern there may be some flash flood issues given how wet the surface soil conditions are. Please monitor the forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday through Tuesday of next week looks to remain unsettled with a slight chance of some showers Monday increasing to a high chance Tuesday. Highs remain in the 80s. Thursday and Friday look unsettled, too, with a 30-40% chance of rain.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape

Latest News

Heavy rain threat lingers over us this weekend
wbng
Another round of rain
THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE
A much quieter Friday for most of the area
A much quieter Friday for most of the area