Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 17. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Cross-the-road culvert replacement on North Sanford Road. The road will be closed in the area of Box #120 from 7 a.m. July 17 to 3 p.m. on July 21. There will be a detour in place
- Milling and pavement preparations of Chenango Street and Nowlan Road
- Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Powderhouse Road, Bevier Street. Loughlin Road, Sanitaria Springs Road and Old State Road
- Curbing work on Kattelville Road
- Mowing right of way on various county roads
- Painting and sign repairs on various county roads
Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.
