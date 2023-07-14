Man convicted of weapons charges could face 37 years in prison

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Binghamton man has been found guilty of weapons charges Friday.

The officer said a jury convicted Terell R. Wilson, 38, of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and other related charges after deliberating for 90 minutes.

On July 23, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Wilson was driving a 2020 Honda Accord at 78 mph in a 30 mph zone on Riverside Drive in Johnson City. He refused to pull over when Johnson City Police tried to stop him.

Eventually, he crashed his vehicle on the ramp leading to Route 17 East and fled on foot. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun from the vehicle. He was arrested in the area of State Route 201 and Harry L Drive shortly after the crash.

Wilson had previously been convicted of drug, assault and DWI charges. He also faces consecutive prison time for a January 2023, conviction for criminal possession of a weapon second degree and a June conviction for vehicular assault first degree.

Wilson could receive 37 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 13.

“Mr. Wilson has repeatedly endangered the citizens of this community and now he must be held accountable,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Thanks to all the law enforcement agencies who worked on these cases to make Broome County a safer place.”

The Johnson City Police Department investigated the case.

