Man sentenced for mailing threats to Binghamton-based federal judge, plus two others

(Contributed)
By Luke Meade
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dennis J. Nelson, age 51, was sentenced today to 84 months in prison for mailing threat letters in 2018 and 2019 to a federal judge and two members of Congress while incarcerated in State of New York correctional facilities.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

On March 24, 2023, Nelson pled guilty to three counts of mailing threat letters and admitted that on August 1, 2018, while incarcerated at a New York State correctional facility, he mailed a threat letter to the chambers of Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy in Binghamton, New York, threatening to kill Judge McAvoy and those at the federal courthouse with a bomb. 

Nelson admitted that on July 15, 2019, while incarcerated at a New York State correctional facility, he mailed a threat letter to an office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi, containing a threat to kill Representative Brindisi, and mailed a threat letter to an office of United States Senator Charles Schumer, containing a threat to kill Senator Schumer.

Senior United States District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr., of the Western District of New York, also sentenced Nelson to serve a term of supervised release of 3 years to follow incarceration.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily police presence blocks a section of Route 79 in Fenton as troopers investigate an...
Possibly armed man in woods prompts heavy police presence in Fenton
Man arrested for taking pictures of child changing at Chenango Valley State Park
A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Bail set for Johnson City School Middle School Principal accused of luring a child, attempted rape
Sheriff: Johnson City Middle School Principal tried having sex with minor

Latest News

Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
Over 80 miles of roadwork are getting repaired in Broome County
Carousel at Recreation Park
Take a spin down memory lane -- The history of the six carousels in Broome County revisited at Kilmer Mansion
American Civic Association holds workshop to help new Americans succeed
AG James says state will focus on drug abuse among teens during visit to Joshua House