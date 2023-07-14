A much quieter Friday for most of the area

Tonight: A few showers possible. Low: 59-65

Friday: 40% chance of occasional showers or a storm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Lots of dry areas and time. Any storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 80-85

Friday Night: Any showers end. Low: 60-65

Saturday: 30% chance of mainly PM showers or storms. Lots of dry time. High: 84, Low: 67

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers could develop and pass through overnight and it will remain mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.

Friday brings long dry periods but as the day heats up some showers and storms should develop mainly east of I81 into the Catskills. There is a chance there may be enough instability that a few storms could fire again. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a storm could become strong with gusty winds and torrential rain.

Sunday’s rain chances have been bumped up and some storms are once again possible. Highs will be in the 80s. Chance of rain is near 70%.

Monday through Wednesday of next week looks to remain unsettled with just a chance of some showers or storms each day but Wednesday. Highs remain in the 80s.

