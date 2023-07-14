Over 80 miles of roadwork are getting repaired in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the biggest request his office gets is road work suggestions. This has been a priority for his office for the past few years. Garnar said since this is Upstate New York, the roads need more repairs than somewhere South.

“We feel as if it’s very important to take care of the infrastructure here in the County and probably the number one request we get from residents is making sure the roads are paved and in really good shape so we’re really committed to do that,” said Garnar.

Broome County has around 300 miles of roadway the county maintains. Last year, they repaired around 70 miles of roadwork while this year, they are repairing over 80 miles. Garnar said he expects the number of county roadwork projects for 2024 to increase. And they will know the exact number of how many roads will be fixed in a few weeks.

“Everybody used roads, everybody needs roads to get from one place to the other. I think the people of Broome County deserve roads that are paved, that are smoothed, that don’t have potholes, I think living in Upstate New York potholes are inevitable,” said Garnar.

Garnar said they are able to work on these projects because the county is getting extra money from the state. And he says this is a great way for taxpayers to see where their money is going towards.

