Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’

FENTON (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced charges against a man who led police on a day-long manhunt in the Town of Fenton and Chenango Forks area on July 12.

State Police said it charged Ian Rotunno, 36, of Fenton with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree after initially responding to a welfare check at his residence. These are felony charges.

Rotunno was found to be in possession of an AR-15-style rifle, two high-capacity magazines and armor-piercing rounds. Police noted that the rifle was an unregistered ghost gun, which typically is composed of parts bought online and assembled at home. They usually do not have a serial number, making it difficult for law enforcement members to track them. He also had two knives.

The Broome County SWAT Team took Rotunno into custody on July 13 around 4 p.m. without incident. He was found near his residence in the 6000 block of State Route 79 in the Town of Fenton. A section of State Route 79 was closed to traffic as police searched.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

