The ‘Small Business Vendor Market’ is back for its 3rd year

PORT CRANE (WBNG) - Establishing yourself as a business owner and starting off small is a hard thing to do; but with an entire community behind you, it makes getting your work into the hands of people a whole lot easier.

For the third time, the “Small Business Vendor Market” is back.

“I love the small business community,” Co-coordinator of the Weekend Summer Series event Janel Kaufman said. “It’s nice to meet everybody and it’s been a great time so far.”

For the last three years, the Terracotta House and Beer Tree Brew has been partnering up for the weekend summer series event. A place where people can go, sip on some drinks and walk along the small business market spread across the Beer Tree Brew lawn.

Kaufman said the event expands every year. She said this year they have more vendors than ever.

“This weekend I’m excited,” Kaufman said. “I’m excited to see everyone this weekend with their new products.”

You can check out this event and the 50 vendors this weekend July 15 starting at 1 p.m. and July 16 starting at 4 p.m. There will be two more events in the coming months if you cannot attend this one.

