Adoptable dogs, beer, wine and cider were all part of annual Broome County Humane Society festival

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society hosted “Dog Days of Summer Beer, Wine and Cider Tasting Festival” on Saturday in an effort to raise money for the shelter and get dogs adopted into forever homes.

The event took place at Beagell Farms. Local vendors were spread out across the farm offering participants different beverages to taste.

“It’s my favorite event of the year just because it’s dogs everywhere and a bunch of happy people drinking,” said Beagell Farm Owner Kyle Beagell. “We raise a bunch of money for the humane society and get the dogs adopted.”

The main participants of this event were the dogs. The Broome County Humane Society brings some dogs with them in hopes of getting them adopted. All participants are also welcome to bring their own furry friends. The entire event is a fundraiser for a good cause.

“The goal is to get people out and see some of our adoptable animals, but also to raise money for the animals at the shelter since we don’t receive any government funding,” said Broome County Humane Society Fundraising and Development Coordinator Kim Broderick. “So fundraisers like this go toward helping to take care of the dogs that we take in from our community and beyond.”

Even if you weren’t able to make it to the event, Broderick recommends stopping by the Humane Society and checking out some of their animals because their inventory is constantly changing.

