Broome County Softball Complex renovations nearly complete

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Construction workers still pummel away, hard at work to make sure the Broome County Softball Complex is ready to go for the upcoming season. With the brand new turf already installed on all four fields, there’s just fencing, lighting, and a few more finishing touches left in this $4.4 million operation.

“Now we’re just working on incidentals. Things like wiring for the lighting. Once all the fencing is up and the lighting, we’re gonna be good to go. The contractor will be complete with his work by the end of August,” said Brenda Gowe, Broome County Director of Parks and Recreation.

With a month until the facility is ready, the Softball Complex is preparing for the possibility of a few fall tournaments to break in the new digs, and players, both current and former, are pumped up at the opportunity.

“The girls are going to be really shocked and excited. I know as an athlete I was really excited when we had field renovations,” said event coordinator and former Binghamton High School softball player Paige Rauch. “So it’s definitely a big change for girls in this area. I played on dirt fields here and now it’s this new complex, I wish I had an opportunity to play on it. But I think you’re gonna see a lot of young girls really shocked and excited to play on these fields.”

The Complex is also the only all-turf, multi-field facility with lights in New York which gives them added flexibility when it comes to delays as opposed to sunlight-dependent grass fields.

“One of the benefits to turf fields is that it extends the time you can play seasonally. These fields can operate from March to November,” Gowe said. “You can play after it rains. So after a rain event, you can play after the rain passes a little bit unless of course there’s lightning or thunder. With dirt fields sometimes that can be a dealbreaker, and the tournament ends up ending or the game is off because of the rain.”

The renovations also provide a chance at some added revenue for the area, specifically: the New York high school state championship weekend. Right now, the games are played in Long Island on modified baseball fields, something both players and fans alike aren’t too fond of. The Broome County Softball Complex hopes to be the answer to this problem.

“One of our biggest goals with this complex is getting that next state tournament bid for high school softball,” said Rouch. “We’re really trying for that bid, have that tournament here, so those girls feel like they’re playing top-notch softball on top-notch fields.”

“We feel like the combination of the four fields, the turf, and the lighting is just a huge draw,” added Gowe. “We haven’t been able to find any other facility like it in the region. It’s just a turnkey operation, you can show up and just play all day.”

The Complex won’t be able to host a tournament until 2025 thanks to the state’s rules. But if it gets the bid, softball players from all over New York will have a top-notch facility to compete for a state title.

