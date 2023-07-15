Children’s Home & Isaiah Kacyvenski host the 18th Annual Maggie Memorial Charity Golf Tournament!

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) --The Maggie Memorial Charity Golf Tournament has returned to Traditions at the Glen for its 18th year.

Organizer Isaiah Kacyvenski said in honor of his mother Maggie this tournament is held each you’re in partnership with the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

“She spent her first thirteen years inside of the children’s home,” said Kacyvenski “They showed her love at an early age which made a huge impact on her life. She raised five of us kids, a lot of times in poverty but showered us with love our entire childhood. She passed away when I was in high school.”

He said the tournament brings together members of the community, local celebrities, and professional and retired athletes to Broome County for a great cause and has raised over $400,000 in the last 17 years.

“Every single year we’ve sold,” said Kacyvenski “The amazing love and support from this area it’s really a fabric of who I am and who our family is as well.”

He said he is looking forward to holding this event for many years to come.

