Deposit celebrates their 47th Annual Lumberjack Festival

Grizzly Axes -- bullseye throw by FOX 10's Lee Peck.
Grizzly Axes -- bullseye throw by FOX 10's Lee Peck.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- This year marks the 47th anniversary of Deposit’s Annual Lumberjack Festival. They kicked off the weekend with fireworks on Friday night and the festivities continue throughout the weekend with food trucks, vendors and live music.

On Saturday, the craft and vendor fair will be in the same park just a different area, no fences to go around, just a nice open field for everyone to enjoy all the festivities. Vendors will be there from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be a karaoke competition, a parade and live music at night. On Sunday, there will be a Jack and Jill competition.

The President of the Lumberjack Festival, Charity Woodfield said although this year’s festival isn’t over, she is already planning next year’s festivities. She also mentioned, this event truly means a lot to the residents of Deposit.

“It brings our community together, that’s a huge deal. Its the one thing every year, you know, you’re going to come home to deposit and you’re gonna see your friends from the local community again,” said Woodfield.

