Heavy rain overnight and into Sunday

**FLOOD WATCH FOR DELAWARE AND OTESEGO COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM**

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 59-66.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms and showers. Chance of rain 60%. High: 76-82.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 60-66.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 86. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. High: 80. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Low: 62.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 80. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 78. Low: 58.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front moves across the region overnight, leading to rain and thunderstorms. The SPC has the region under a marginal risk of severe weather tonight, with wind gusts being the biggest threat. The WPC has the region under a slight risk of excessive rainfall which could lead to some flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Otsego and Delaware Counties until 8 this evening. Low will fall into the upper-60s.

Rain will remain heavy into the mid-morning Sunday, with the potential for some strong thunderstorms. The SPC has the region under a marginal risk, while the eastern portion of the area is under a moderate risk of excessive rain, while the rest of the area is under a slight risk. Rain will begin to taper as high pressure builds in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-80s.

Monday is looking warm and dry, with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday brings another cold front with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will approach 80. Wednesday is looking sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Thursday looks mainly dry, but isolated showers are possible heading into the late afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the low-80s

A cold front passes on Friday, setting off scattered thunderstorms. The weekend looks dry, with sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs on both days will be in the upper-70s to near 80.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.