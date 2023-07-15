Rumble Ponies fall to Somerset in return from all-star break

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Dominic Hamel (27) throws a pitch during his team's loss to...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Dominic Hamel (27) throws a pitch during his team's loss to the Somerset Patriots.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost 4-2 to the Somerset Patriots on Friday night after the game was called in the seventh inning because of rain.

This is the Rumble Ponies fourth straight loss.

Somerset got out to an early lead as T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI double in the top of the first inning.

Binghamton quickly responded with a Jose Peroza sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to tie it up. Then in the third, Brandon McIlwain drove in another run off a double to give the Rumble Ponies their first lead of the game 2-1.

In the fourth though, Somerset responded as Trey Sweeney and Jasson Dominguez each drove in runs to put the Patriots back in the lead. Austin Wells then drove in one more in the sixth off a single before the game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Binghamton will continue their series against Somerset on Saturday with first pitch at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the Susquehanna River after a vehicle sunk into it at Sandy Beach...
Vehicle goes into Susquehanna River at Sandy Beach Park
Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’
A helicopter flies over the Town of Fenton in search for a man who police say could be...
SWAT Team takes ‘dangerous’ man into custody after day-long search
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 Westbound near Apalachin
Man sentenced for mailing threats to Binghamton-based federal judge, plus two others

Latest News

Field 3 of the newly renovated Broome County Softball Complex.
Broome County Softball Complex renovations nearly complete
Syracuse forward Cole Swider (21) in action against Georgetown guard Jordan Riley (12) during...
Syracuse and Georgetown set for men’s basketball showdown on December 9
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (20) runs as Wake Forest defensive lineman Jasheen Davis...
Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen to return next month after suit against school settled
FILE - New York Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, left, and Zach Wilson warm-up at the NFL...
New York Jets selected to appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks series in 2023 preseason