Rumble Ponies fall to Somerset in return from all-star break

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost 4-2 to the Somerset Patriots on Friday night after the game was called in the seventh inning because of rain.

This is the Rumble Ponies fourth straight loss.

Somerset got out to an early lead as T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI double in the top of the first inning.

Binghamton quickly responded with a Jose Peroza sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to tie it up. Then in the third, Brandon McIlwain drove in another run off a double to give the Rumble Ponies their first lead of the game 2-1.

In the fourth though, Somerset responded as Trey Sweeney and Jasson Dominguez each drove in runs to put the Patriots back in the lead. Austin Wells then drove in one more in the sixth off a single before the game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Binghamton will continue their series against Somerset on Saturday with first pitch at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

