Syracuse Nationals Car Show brings thousands of classic cars to Upstate New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Syracuse Nationals Car Show began on the New York State Fairgrounds on Friday. The three-day event kicked off with gates opening at 8 a.m.

The car show is described as the biggest in the Northeast as an estimated over 8,000 people are expected to attend.

The show focuses on classic cars with vehicles manufactured before 1993 being eligible to be registered.

In addition to the cars, the show features a variety of events and celebrity appearances. Over the weekend celebrities such as Mick Foley, Tony Angelo, Shellie Stewart, and more will make appearances.

The wide array of cars brings in people from all over the country to visit Syracuse.

“There’s such a variety here, that’s why we came this far. To see different vehicles, because when we’re home we see all the same ones so this is our way to get out for us. We’re West Coast people, and it’s just fun to see all the different cars,” said Jeff Rich who came all the way from Seattle, Washington.

The three-day event goes until Sunday at 3 p.m.

