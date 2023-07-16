Binghamton Rumble Ponies snap four-game losing streak with win over Somerset on Saturday night

Binghamton Rumble Ponies first baseman Warren Saunders (12) prepares to field a ball during his...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies first baseman Warren Saunders (12) prepares to field a ball during his team's win over the Somerset Patriots.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies snapped their four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night.

This is Binghamton’s first win since they beat the Portland Sea Dogs on July 5th.

The Rumble Ponies got out to an early lead in this game as Brandon McIlwain drove in Rowdey Jordan in the bottom of the first to put Binghamton up 1-0.

Somerset then responded as Jasson Dominguez hit a solo home run in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.

Binghamton then tacked on a run in the seventh off a Matt O’Neill RBI single and then another in the eighth off a Jose Peroza RBI double to make it 3-1.

Next up, the Ponies will conclude their series against the Patriots on Sunday night with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

