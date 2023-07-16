Cutler Botanic Garden hosted annual “Much Ado in the Garden” event

One of the volunteers reading literature to event participants at Cutler Botanic Garden
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Shakespeare and nature came together at the Culter Botanic Garden and Cornell Cooperation Extension annual “Much Ado in the Garden” on Sunday.

The event featured lots of Shakespeare-themed activities such as games, scavenger hunts and entertainment.

“You don’t have to be somebody that’s really an English literature nerd to enjoy it,” said Master Gardener and Event Coordinator Eve Berman. “This is really for the whole family. It’s a beautiful day outside and you just get to have fun and learn something along the way.”

Participants also had the chance to watch an abridged Shakespeare play called “As You Like It.” The play was put on by Half Light Theatre Company and included actors with a wide range of experiences.

“We’ve really bridged all that together to make this great melting pot of talent, excitement and energy to bring these classic works to life,” said Artistic Director Missy Harris.

The master gardeners hope that more people come out to the garden and enjoy the flowers in the next few months.

“It’s also a nice place to just come sit, read a book or have a picnic,” said Master Gardener Jessica Fenescey. “So it’s just being out, connecting with nature and appreciating the beauty.”

The event today was dedicated to the memory of Sally Shumaker. She was a master gardener that helped create the Shakespeare Trail of plants.

