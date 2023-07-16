Smoke returns to start the workweek

**FLOOD WATCH FOR DELAWARE AND OTESEGO COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM**

**AIR QUALITY ALERT 12 AM MONDAY- 12 AM TUESDAY**

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 58-65.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 79-87.

Monday Night: Showers and storms. Low: 59-66.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. High: 80. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Low: 59.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 64.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 79. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly sunny with morning showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 77. Low: 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 58.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night is ahead, with high pressure building in, leading to clearing skies. Despite this, smoke from the Canadian fires, will once again return to the region, setting off Air Quality Alerts across the Southern Tier. AQI is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels, with readings reaching 151. It is important to note that this smoke will not be like what the region saw back in June.

Even with the smoke in the skies, we are expecting to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. However, the nice conditions do not last, as a cold front moves across the region Monday night, setting off showers and storms during the night, and into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will approach near 80.

Another weak high pressure moves in, allowing for sunshine and cooler conditions, with highs in the upper-70s. A warm front lifts across the region, allowing for highs in the mid-80s on Thursday. A cold front moves through Friday, setting off scattered thunderstorms. Highs Friday will reach the upper-70s.

The weekend will be okay, although lingering moisture remains on Saturday morning, before dry conditions return and continue into Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-70s both days.

