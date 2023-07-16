Smoke returns to start the workweek

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**FLOOD WATCH FOR DELAWARE AND OTESEGO COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM**

**AIR QUALITY ALERT 12 AM MONDAY- 12 AM TUESDAY**

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 58-65.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Warm. High: 79-87.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Showers and storms. Low: 59-66.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%.  High: 80. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Low: 59.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 64.

Friday: Sun and clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 79. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly sunny with morning showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 77. Low: 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 58.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night is ahead, with high pressure building in, leading to clearing skies. Despite this, smoke from the Canadian fires, will once again return to the region, setting off Air Quality Alerts across the Southern Tier. AQI is forecasted to reach unhealthy levels, with readings reaching 151. It is important to note that this smoke will not be like what the region saw back in June.

Even with the smoke in the skies, we are expecting to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s. However, the nice conditions do not last, as a cold front moves across the region Monday night, setting off showers and storms during the night, and into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will approach near 80.

Another weak high pressure moves in, allowing for sunshine and cooler conditions, with highs in the upper-70s. A warm front lifts across the region, allowing for highs in the mid-80s on Thursday. A cold front moves through Friday, setting off scattered thunderstorms. Highs Friday will reach the upper-70s.

The weekend will be okay, although lingering moisture remains on Saturday morning, before dry conditions return and continue into Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-70s both days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the Susquehanna River after a vehicle sunk into it at Sandy Beach...
Vehicle goes into Susquehanna River at Sandy Beach Park
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement
Grizzly Axes -- bullseye throw by FOX 10's Lee Peck.
Deposit celebrates their 47th Annual Lumberjack Festival

Latest News

Heavy rain overnight and into Sunday
Heavy rain overnight and into Sunday
Heavy rain overnight and into Sunday
PART OF THE WEEKEND
Watching for a heavy rain threat this weekend