Binghamton Rumble Ponies drop series finale to Somerset 9-4

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost their series finale to the Somerset Patriots 9-4 on Sunday night.

With this loss, Binghamton drops to just 4-10 in the second half of the season.

The Rumble Ponies started the game off strong as Jose Mena and Jaylen Palmer each drove in runs in the bottom of the second inning to give Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

Then in the third, Max Burt hit a home run for Somerset to put them on the board. In the fourth, the Patriots took the lead as they plated five runs in the inning to go up 6-2. They continued to score in the sixth, as T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI double to make it 7-2.

Binghamton began mounting a comeback, scoring a run each in the bottom of the sixth and the seventh to come within three runs.

That’s as close as they got though, as Jasson Dominguez hit a 2-RBI triple in the eighth to make it 9-4.

Next up, the Rumble Ponies will begin a home series against the Erie SeaWolves with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday.

