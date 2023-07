(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are partnering with Catholic Charities of Broome County to host Baseball Bingo Shuts Out Hunger on July 23 at 1:05 p.m. at the Mirabito Stadium. Funds raised at the event will go to supporting local food pantries at Catholic Charities.

