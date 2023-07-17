Dog Walking Forecast-- Chipper

Canadian Smoke
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air Quality Alert for the entire area until 12 AM Tuesday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ (.25″) 20% High 84 (82-86) Wind SW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) Low 62 (60-66) Wind WSW Calm-5 mph

The smoke has returned. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers this afternoon.

A cold front will put showers in the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday. Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers

afternoon showers. The chance of rain increasing Friday.

A few lingering showers Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny and mild Sunday.

